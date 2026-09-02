Swara Bhasker Hits Back at Padmaavat Jauhar Row: “Wild That So Many Are Triggered”

Swara Bhasker has once again sparked debate over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, revisiting her criticism of the film’s portrayal of jauhar. Eight years after her controversial open letter to the filmmaker, the actor discussed the film’s climactic sequence at a recent event in Delhi. The scene features Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and depicts women choosing jauhar amid the threat of violence. Swara explained why the sequence had deeply unsettled her, particularly its themes of rape, honour and survival. Her comments have triggered fresh reactions, with some netizens accusing her of seeking attention through controversy, reigniting debate over the film.

Swara questioned the message such a portrayal could send to rape survivors, asking whether rape should really be considered “the end of a woman’s life.” She also recalled being deeply disturbed by depictions of women choosing death to protect their honour. Her remarks sparked fresh reactions online, with some netizens commenting, “Bas news mein rehna hai.” After her statement went viral and drew criticism, Swara has now responded.

Swara Bhasker Faces Backlash Over Padmaavat Jauhar Scene Comments

Swara Bhasker’s latest remarks have revived the controversy over her 2018 open letter to Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. At a recent Delhi event, the actor explained why Deepika Padukone’s climactic jauhar sequence as Rani Padmavati disturbed her.

Swara questioned the message such a portrayal might send to rape survivors, expressing concern over its impact. “I would feel like a coward that I didn’t commit suicide to save my honour.” She further asked, “Are we saying that r*pe is the end of a woman’s life?” Swara also recalled being particularly disturbed by a shot of a pregnant woman during the sequence, calling the film’s treatment of jauhar “problematic.”

In her 2018 letter published by The Wire, Swara criticised the perceived glorification of jauhar and sati, saying she “felt reduced to a vagina” after watching the film. She argued that women deserve the right to live, regardless of experiences involving rape or the death of their husbands. While Swara says she waited five days before writing the letter instead of reacting in anger, her latest remarks have reignited social media debate. Some users defended her concerns, while others mocked her decision to revisit the controversy, with one reaction reading, “Bas news mein rehna hai.”

Swara Bhasker breaks silence on criticism

Swara Bhasker has responded to the backlash over her comments, sharing a message on Instagram Stories. Addressing critics of her stance, the actor wrote, “It is WILD that so many people are triggered (women included) by the basic idea that rape survivors have a right to life after rape!” Her remarks on the Padmaavat jauhar sequence have sparked renewed online debate, with some netizens questioning her views while others supported her argument that rape should never be considered the end of a woman’s life or future.

Netizens React to Swara Bhasker’s Remarks

Swara Bhasker’s remarks sparked mixed reactions online, with several users challenging her interpretation of the Padmaavat jauhar sequence. One user defended Rani Padmavati’s decision, stating, “Swara, you’re absolutely wrong here. Rani Padmavati made a choice,” while another argued that choosing death over violation was an act of courage.

Some netizens dismissed her comments, with one user reacting, “Kya kya bolte hai ye log,” and “Bas isko controversy create karke news mein rehna hai.” Meanwhile, some users accused Swara of contradicting her own feminist stance, while others resorted to personal and abusive attacks against the actor.