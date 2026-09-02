Swara Bhasker Faces Fresh Backlash Over Padmaavat Jauhar Remark, Netizens Accuse Her of ‘Wilful Blindness’

Swara Bhasker has once again found herself at the centre of a social media controversy following her remarks about the historical drama Padmaavat and its portrayal of jauhar. The actress, who has often expressed strong opinions on social and political issues, faced criticism from a section of internet users after her comments resurfaced online.

Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around the legendary tale associated with Rani Padmavati, played by Deepika Padukone, Maharawal Ratan Singh, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, and Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh. The film’s depiction of jauhar had been a subject of intense debate even before its release.

Swara’s earlier criticism of the film’s portrayal of jauhar has once again become a topic of discussion on social media. Some users accused the actress of overlooking the historical and cultural context associated with the practice while questioning the way it was represented in the movie.

The phrase “wilful blindness” has been used by several social media users while reacting to her remarks. Critics argued that discussions surrounding jauhar need to acknowledge the historical circumstances, including warfare, honour, social customs and the limited choices available to women during certain periods of history.

Madam #SwaraBhaskar, Jauhar was not some impulsive response to a single incident of rape. It was rooted in the fear of capture, enslavement, sexual violence and the loss of dignity after defeat. And please don’t presume to speak for rape survivors or decide for them what is… https://t.co/kxSgqunCNy — She (@UnborrowedPen) September 1, 2026

At the same time, Swara’s supporters have defended her perspective, arguing that questioning the glorification or cinematic portrayal of jauhar does not necessarily mean dismissing history. They believe historical practices can be discussed critically without romanticising them.

This is not the first time Swara Bhasker has faced online trolling for her views. The actress has frequently been vocal about subjects ranging from politics and women’s rights to social issues, which has often resulted in heated debates on social media.

The renewed criticism surrounding her Padmaavat remark has once again divided internet users. While some have strongly disagreed with her viewpoint, others have maintained that celebrities should be able to express their interpretations of historical and cultural subjects.

As the debate continues online, Swara’s old comments have once again become a talking point, highlighting how discussions surrounding Padmaavat, jauhar and historical representation continue to evoke strong reactions years after the film’s release.