Parineeti Chopra Blushes As Paps Ask Her About ‘Roka’ Rumors With Raghav Chadha-Checkout!

Love affairs between the actors and politicians is nothing new. In the past, various celebrities have fallen for political leaders. The latest in the list is Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad.

Now, following her footsteps, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra too is planning to settle down with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Punjab, Raghav Chadha soon. Although there has been no official announcement of marriage, now Parineeti has broken silence on the multiple speculations floating in the media.

Parineeti’s reaction on ‘Roka’ rumours with Raghav Chadha

Amidst the news of her ‘Roka’ and marriage, Parineeti was spotted at the airport. She looked gorgeous in a black formal set with a white highneck. During her appearance, Parineeti was asked by paparazzi about her affair with Raghav. The actress did not give any statement on the same, but her hearty smile cleared the air. Parineeti turned red on hearing the question of marriage. The sparkle in her eyes and blush on her face spoke volumes of her ongoing love life. Before this, Parineeti was also captured outside famous designer Manish Malhotra’s house. Users were convinced that she was at designer’s residence for her wedding outfit.

After watching Parineeti’s video, netizens began giving their reactions to it. One user wrote, ‘Saaf pata chat rha hai kitni overacting karahi hai.” Another stated, “Shakal bata rahi hai confirm hai.”

Parineeti-Raghav engagement

As per the sources, Parineeti has got engaged to Raghav. AAP MP Sanjeev Arora even congratulated the rumoured couple. In a tweet on social media, Sanjeev wrote, “I heartily congratulate Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. May both be blessed with love, happiness and companionship. I wish you the best.” After this tweet of Sanjeev, netizens also began sending their wishes to Parineeti and Raghav.

The news of Parineeti and Raghav’s relationship came to the forefront when both of them appeared together on two consecutive date. Though their chemistry was evident, people are still waiting for the official announcement from both the sides.