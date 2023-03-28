Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a massive fan followers on social media. She often interacts with her fans via Instagram or Twitter. Samantha was asked by a fan to ‘date someone’. Her epic reply deserves a clap. Read on to know what she said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Reply On Being Asked To Date Someone

Sam is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a video clip of Samantha from one of her interviews and captioned it, “I know it’s not my place to say, but plz date someone” and tagged the actress. She replied back, “Who will love me like you do” and added a heart hands emoji.

Have a look at her reply.

Who will love me like you do 🫶🏻 https://t.co/kTDEaF5xD5 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 26, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Divorce

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya broke hearts of their fans when they announced separation in October 2021. They issued a joint statements on social media. It read: “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths”.

The reason of their divorce is not known yet though there have been several reports of their split. Sam and Chay are still friends and have moved on in their own respective lives.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Work Front

On the professional front, her movie Shaakuntalam, is all set to release on April 14 in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

She also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, that is releasing on September 1. The diva also has Indian adaptation of the international series Citadel also co-starring Varun Dhawan. It is created by Raj and DK.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Myositis Diagnosis

The actress was diagnosed with auto- immune disorder, Myositis. She shared the news on social media as she posted a pic of her from the hospital bed. She has recovered now and is back to work.