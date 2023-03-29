Since the divorce with Samantha, Naga Chaitanya has been always in the news for some reason. Samantha and Naga have already parted ways but fans are curious to know what’s brewing in their personal lives. Whether Samantha is dating or not is not clear yet, but Naga was recently spotted with the actress in London! If you are wondering who is the actress, she is none other than Shobhita Dhulipala!

Dating rumours between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been circulating for a while now. Although it was said that the couple recently travelled to London for a holiday, a new picture that has appeared online has confirmed dating rumours.

Shobhita Dhulipala was Spotted with Naga Chaitanya on a Dinner Date

Surender Mohan, a chef, posted the photo on Instagram on February 1. But, it is currently the centre of attention. The “Majili” star is seen posing with the chef in the image that is currently going viral. Sobhita could easily be seen in the background, though. She’s seated at the table, visible. The two appear to have eaten at Jamavar in London.

Chef Surender wrote on Instagram, “It was our humble pleasure to have @chayakkineni dine with us. Happy to know that you enjoyed your meal and thankyou for choosing to visit @jamavarlondon (sic).”

Soon the pics went viral on social media and the pics were bombarded with users commenting as its time to make it official soon.

Is Naga dating Shobhita?

Following his split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya was said to have found love once more. He was spotted with Sobhita Dhulipala in his new home, who is well-known for her part in the smash television show “Made in Heaven.” When questioned about his rumoured affair with Sobhita during the promotion of his Hindi debut film “Lal Singh Chaddha,” Naga Chaitanya simply smiled in response.

Although neither of them has officially confirmed the relationship allegations, their subliminal hints have attracted a lot of media attention. It is still unknown if the pair would reveal their alleged “hidden” relationship to the public.