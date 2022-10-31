Parineeti Chopra Don’t Like To Be An Obvious Casting Choice, “I Want To Shock Audiences”

Within a short span of her career, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has given several versatile performances. Her impeccable acting talent is something one cannot skip praising. But with all the good things, she has faced a tough time too in the film industry. Chopra started her journey in acting with a bang. But after delivering a few hit films, her graph saw a dip with back-to-back flops. Now, she is coming up with two interesting projects- Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila.

According to the Ishaqzaade actress, Parineeti 2.0 version has got moulded in her head and with her next movies, she is trying to break the barriers she set for herself in her mind. “The 2.0 version started with The Girl on The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina. I wanted to get past the plateau that I had reached in my head. Fate (of films) doesn’t matter. I want people to expect differently of me. I want to shock the audience. When a director says, ‘Yeh role aap aasani se kar lengi’, I decline that film. I don’t want to be the obvious casting choice,” said the all-new Chopra.

On being asked why she felt she had hit a plateau before the pandemic, she stated, “Life happens. It’s unpredictable. For instance, my most loved film Meri Pyaari Bindu didn’t do well because it was released alongside Baahubali. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a (critical) success that didn’t do well at the box office. I have an Imtiaz Ali film and a Sooraj Barjatya movie because of that. Success by definition has changed, and I feel revamping is the new way to achieve it.”

Whilst exploring new avenues, there comes a risk factor. And something similar happened to Parineeti recently when her last outing Code Name Tiranga alongside Hardy Sandhu failed to strike the right chords. Talking about how she dealt with the film’s unconvincing performance at the box office, the 34-year-old actress quoted, “My DNA is such that I want to excel in what I do. I live to the fullest, even in my failures. I am motivated by my failures and talk about them easily. Life is bigger than that one moment where something worked or didn’t work.”

With the kind of films Parineeti Chopra is taking up, it is quite evident that she is looking forward to having creative growth rather than competing for numbers at the box office. Currently, she is busy with the promotions of Uunchai which stars veterans- Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika. It is coming out on 11 November 2022.