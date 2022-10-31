Katrina Kaif Lets Loose Her Inner Harley Quinn On Halloween; Fans React

In advance of the debut of her next horror-comedy, Phoon Bhoot, actor Katrina Kaif is geared for Trick – or – treating. She released images of herself dressed as Harley Quinn from the Suicide Squad to celebrate the beginning of the scary season in a never-before-seen visage. Katrina Kaif recreated the unmistakable Harley Quinn look on this Halloween. It’s impossible to overlook her fantastic looks with the iconic mismatched pink-blue makeup and ponytails.

Katrina strikingly calls to mind the iconic Harley Quinn look, down to the classic blonde ponytails and wonky blue and pink eyeshadows. She finished her look with a seamless jacket with frills in a rainbow of designs on the sleeves. She was wearing striped shorts and a pink top. She also popped up in one of the photos wearing her signature baseball bat on her shoulders and flashing a devilish smirk. Her chunky jewellery amplified her look.

“It’s Halloweennnnnn #harleyquinn #Halloweenwithphonebhoot #phonebhoot,” Katrina captioned the images as she posted them. A fan responded by saying in the comment section, “Goddam !! Harley Quinn. Another person commented, “Different as always.” Also, heard, “Omg, that’s you ?!!!! When Ragini collaborates with @kaybykatrina to the cutest bhoot we have now.”

With co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Katrina is now busy pushing her film, Phone Bhoot. She is going to appear as Ragini in the movie. Jackie Shroff will play the villain, and Siddhant and Ishaan are playing the desi ghostbusters.

In addition to Phone Bhoot, Katrina is working on several other projects. This includes Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas. Along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, she will also be featured in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.