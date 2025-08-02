Parineeti Chopra Left Stunned As Raghav Chadha Hints At ‘Good News’ On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Parineeti Chopra and her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, are set to appear together on The Great Indian Kapil Show this Saturday. But what was expected to be a fun newlywed appearance took a surprising turn when Raghav hinted at the possibility of a baby on the way—leaving Parineeti visibly shocked and amused.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming episode, host Kapil Sharma shares a hilarious anecdote about how Indian moms skip straight to “nani/dadi mode” the moment a new bride steps into the house. He jokingly warns the couple about the early pressure to have kids. That’s when Raghav cheekily jumps in with a surprising remark: “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge!” (We’ll give you good news soon!).

Parineeti’s stunned reaction—equal parts disbelief and laughter—stole the moment. When Kapil teased further, asking if “laddu bantne lage kya?” (are sweets being distributed yet?), Raghav doubled down with a sly smile and said, “Denge… at some point.”

Couple shares behind-the-scenes fun

Ahead of the episode’s release, Parineeti took to Instagram to share fun moments from the shoot. In one photo, the couple can be seen laughing heartily with Kapil. Another showed them playing the traditional post-wedding ring-finding game.

She captioned the post: “This episode bringing out the crazy in us! Is the last one your fav too? Tonight at 8pm, on Netflix.”

Their wedding story

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13, 2023, at the iconic Kapurthala House in Delhi, in the presence of senior political leaders including Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. The couple tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at Leela Palace in Udaipur, surrounded by close family and friends.

Whether Raghav’s “good news” was just witty banter or a real hint, fans are already buzzing.