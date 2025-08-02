Aanand L Rai ‘Deeply Disturbed’ Aas AI Gives Raanjhanaa Happy Ending, Fans Rejoice Seeing Kundan Alive

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has expressed his disappointment after Artificial Intelligence was used to change the original climax of his 2013 film Raanjhanaa. In a re-release of its Tamil version Ambikapathy on August 1, the film returned to theatres with a fresh, AI-generated ending—one where Dhanush’s character, Kundan, doesn’t die.

While Rai is reportedly upset over the tampering of his creative vision, fans seem overjoyed. Theatres echoed with cheers and whistles as the new ending played on screen, showing Kundan opening his eyes, alive and breathing—unlike the original tragic finale.

Fans get emotional

Social media lit up with emotional reactions. One fan wrote, “AI version new climax response for #Ambikapathy re-release. #Dhanush.” Another commented, “My Kundan is alive. I’m so emotional while watching. Thank you AI.”

A viral clip from a theatre captured the exact moment Kundan survives. Audience members can be heard screaming with joy as Dhanush’s character comes back to life. “AI just gave fans the closure they always wanted,” wrote a user, while another added, “Unexpected AI version climax. Kundan is alive.”

Some viewers acknowledged the dilemma. One fan noted, “@aanandlrai Sir, no one can match your effort in the original. But as a Dhanush fanatic, we loved to see Kundan alive.”

Another added a twist of irony, “Agar Kundan zinda hai, toh kya Tere Ishq Mein ka Shankar wahi Kundan hai? (If Kundan didn’t die, is Shankar from Tere Ishq Mein the same person?)”

The original ending

In the 2013 climax of Raanjhanaa, Kundan dies during a political rally, fully aware of the plot against him. His silent sacrifice for Zoya (played by Sonam Kapoor) formed the emotional core of the film and left fans heartbroken.

Now, more than a decade later, AI has given fans a fantasy ending. But at what cost?