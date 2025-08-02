‘Love Makes Life More Beautiful’, Tara Sutaria Opened Up On Her Plans of Getting Married And Becoming A Mother

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria reportedly dated Aadar Jain from 2019 to 2023, and now there are rumors of her dating Veer Paharia, which she has somehow confirmed as well on the podcast of Ranveer Allahabadia after giving a flying kiss to Veer during her fashion walk. At the same time, recently Tara has shared her views on getting married and her desire to become a mother.

According to a report, on the question of marriage, Tara smiled and said, “Of course, I love love very much.” She said that those who know her are aware of her passion for love. When asked in the interview if she would be a good wife, Tara replied, “People who value love as much as I do make good partners. Love makes life more beautiful, and I do believe in this.”

When asked if she ever wanted to become a mother in her life, Tara said, “I haven’t thought much about it.” She revealed that her friends and family consider her a natural caregiver, which she credits to her mother. Tara said, “I love taking care of people, connecting with them emotionally, and being there for them in every way. But I am not completely sure about becoming a mother. In today’s time, when so much is going wrong in the world, it is difficult to think about having children. Life will tell with time whether it is for me or not.”

Let us tell you that Tara started her career in 2019 with ‘Student of the Year 2’. After this, she worked in films like ‘Marjaavaan’, ‘Tadap’, ‘Heropanti 2’, and ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Her last film was ‘Apoorva’. Currently, Tara has not announced her next film, and she is focusing on music videos. Recently, she appeared in ‘Thodi Si Daru’ with AP Dhillon and ‘Pyaar Aata Hai’ with Ishaan Khattar.