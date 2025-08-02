Ali Fazal’s Latest Post Featuring The Fantastic Four’s Hollywood Actor Pedro Pascal Becoming Viral On The Internet

Our beloved Guddu Bhaiyaa, aka Ali Fazal, has come into the limelight once again after disappearing from the mainstream media for quite some time. And the reason for this popularity is his Instagram post, in which he is seen with Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal, who is in the news recently for ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’. This picture is becoming increasingly viral on social media, and reactions from netizens are also coming to this post.

Let us tell you that actor Ali Fazal has posted a post on his Instagram account, in which he is seen with Hollywood superstar Pedro Pascal. The actor has surprised his fans by sharing this picture. In this picture, both the actors can be seen sitting on the flight, in which the Hollywood star is wearing a mask, and both are smiling. With this post, Ali Fazal gave a cryptic caption and wrote, ‘Stay calm’.

However, let us tell you that the actor did not confirm whether this meeting happened suddenly or if there is a special reason for it. As soon as this picture went viral on the internet, reactions from netizens started coming. One user said that he could not believe it. Another user said that the two most favorite actors in the world. Apart from this, other users are also liking this picture a lot.

If we talk about Ali Fazal’s career, then let us tell you that he made his Bollywood debut with ‘3 Idiots’. After this, he worked on many great films. The actor gave a brilliant performance in films like ‘Fukrey’, ‘Sonali Cable’, ‘Khamoshiyan’, ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’, and ‘Khufiya’. Recently, the actor was seen in ‘Metro In Dinon’, ‘Thug Life’. Talking about Ali Fazal’s upcoming films, he will be seen in ‘Lahore 1947’.