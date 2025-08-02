Ranbir Kapoor Had To Turn Down Kishore Kumar’s Biopic Film To Do Ramayana Due To Schedule Conflict, Revealed Anurag Basu

Bollywood’s one of the most loved and skilled actors, Ranbir Kapoor, is currently busy preparing for his upcoming much-awaited film ‘Ramayana’. Anurag Basu recently revealed that when he was offered this film, at the same time, he also got the offer of the biopic of the late singer Kishore Kumar. It was a challenge for him to choose one of the two films. However, Ranbir left Kishore Kumar’s biopic and signed Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana’.

Let us tell you that Director Anurag Basu recently revealed during an interview that Ranbir Kapoor chose ‘Ramayana’ instead of the singer’s biopic. However, it was very difficult for him to decide and choose one of them. But he made the right decision. Anurag Basu told one of the media houses that due to a schedule conflict, Ranbir had to choose either of the two projects, i.e., ‘Ramayana’ or Kishore Kumar’s biopic.

He said, ‘It was a difficult choice in life for Ranbir. Kishore Kumar’s biopic or ‘Ramayana’. It was very difficult for him. Finally, he chose ‘Ramayana’ and I think it was the right decision’. Let us tell you that Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu have worked together many times before. These include films like ‘Barfi’ (2012) and ‘Jagga Jasoos’ (2017). However, both expressed their desire to work together again. But this time it could not happen due to Ranbir Kapoor’s busy schedule. Anurag Basu further said, ‘We keep trying to work together, but it is not happening’.

When Ranbir Kapoor turned down Kishore Kumar’s biopic, there were rumors in the industry that Aamir Khan could play the role of Kishore Kumar. But Anurag Basu has not confirmed anything about it. Let us tell you that Anurag Basu has been working on Kishore Kumar’s biopic for the last ten years. Talking about ‘Ramayana’, Sai Pallavi will be seen playing the role of Mata Sita in this film. This film will be released in two parts. The first part will be released on Diwali 2026. The second part will be released on the occasion of Diwali in 2027.