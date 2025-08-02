‘Jo Tum Mere Ho, To Maine…..’, Ankita Lokhande Shared A Special Post For Her Husband Vicky Jain On His Birthday

Famous small screen actress Ankita Lokhande recently celebrated her husband Vicky Jain’s birthday and shared a special post for her husband seeing which her fans are overjoyed. Ankita shared several candid pictures with Vicky and wrote, ‘Jo tum mere ho, to maine kuch nahi manga duniya se… Happy Birthday, Mera Vicky! I love you today, tomorrow, forever… Thank you for being you, for being mine… Celebrating your birthday is the biggest blessing of my life.’

Interestingly, it’s a double celebration for Ankita Lokhande as its not only Vicky Jain’s birthday but also her mother Vandana Lokhande’s. Ankita shared a picture of her mother and husband from their wedding day and captioned it, ‘Double reason to smile today! Happy birthday to two people who hold the most special place in my heart, my mummy and my Vicky- so grateful for you both today and always.’

Let us tell you that Ankita and Vicky got married in December 2021 at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The couple then appeared on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17, and their tough journey on the reality show made a lot of headlines. The actress appeared on the comedy reality show Laughter Chefs with Vicky Jain. When the show ended, Ankita and Vicky called it fun. The couple posted a video on Instagram in which Vicky thanked the channel for including him on the show, while Ankita said that she will miss Laughter Chefs, as it has given her a big family.

Talking about laughter chefs, let us tell you that the show featured comedian Krushna Abhishek, singer Rahul Vaidya, influential actor Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Reem Sheikh, Sudesh Lahiri, youtuber Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, and Kashmera Shah. Bharti Singh hosts the show, while Harpal Singh Sokhi plays the judge of the show. Let us tell you that Elvish and Karan emerged as the winners of the second season.