‘I Am Fortunate, Overwhelmed, And Lucky’, Rani Mukerji Expressed Her Gratitude On Receiving First National Award For ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has won the first National Award of her career, just like Shah Rukh Khan did. She has received the National Film Award for Best Actress for ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’, released in the year 2023. After this victory, a statement from her said that she is overwhelmed and lucky to get such an honor. Let us tell you that Shah Rukh has received the Best Actor award for ‘Jawan’ and Vikrant Massey for ’12th Fail’.

After receiving the National Award, Rani Mukerji said, ‘I am overwhelmed to win the National Award for my performance in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’. Incidentally, this is the first National Award in my 30-year career. As an actor, I am fortunate to have some incredible films in my work, and I have received a lot of love for them. I thank the National Award jury for honouring my work in ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’.’

Rani further added, ‘I share this moment with the entire team of the film, my producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha, and Madhu, my director Ashima Chhibber, and everyone who worked on this special project that celebrates the resilience of motherhood. For me, this award is also a validation of my 30 years of work, my dedication to my craft, with which I feel a deep spiritual connection, and my passion for cinema and this beautiful film industry of ours.’

She further added, ‘I dedicate this National Award to all the mothers of this world. There is nothing like a mother’s love and her intensity to protect her child. This is the story of an Indian immigrant mother who puts all her strength and fighting a nation for her child. This story shook me to the core. A mother’s love for her child is unconditional. I understood this when I became a mother myself. That’s why this victory, this film, feels very emotional and personal to me. A mother can move mountains for her children and can also make the world a better place. This is the message this film has tried to give.’