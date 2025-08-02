Farah Khan Revealed How And When She First Her Cook Dilip, And His Connection With Ajay Devgn In Latest Vlog

Bollywood’s one of the most popular actor, Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Son of Sardar 2’ has been recently released in theaters. Now, he has become a part of Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog with his co-star Mrunal Thakur. During this, he made Shahi Paneer with Farah Khan’s cook Dilip. But do you know that Dilip has an old connection with Ajay Devgn and his family, which Farah also told about in one of her vlogs.

Farah told that she met Dilip for the first time 13 years ago outside Ajay Devgn’s house. Farah Khan said that Dilip’s brother Bhola was working as a chef at Ajay’s house. Dilip said in the vlog that he had become friends with Ajay Devgn’s mother. On seeing Mrunal Thakur, Dilip started trying to woo her, as he usually does on seeing any female guest. Dilip became a policeman and started helping Mrunal in making paneer.

Ajay Devgn first said that he would wait in the living room and would not go to the kitchen, but later he went to help Farah and Mrunal. Then Dilip told Ajay Devgn that he is a big fan of his. During that time, Farah told how and where she met Dilip for the first time. Farah said, ‘Do you know how I met him? Oh God, I have to tell you this story. He was outside your bungalow. How can I forget this? He was roaming outside your bungalow, and your mother gave him the ticket of ‘Son of Sardar’.’

Dilip said happily, ‘I knew my mother well. My younger brother used to work, Bhola.’ Then Farah asked Ajay if his mother remembers Dilip or not. Seeing Dilip meet his idol like this, the fans were overjoyed and thanked Farah. Fans said that she is big-hearted for introducing Dilip to his favourite star. Fans also said that celebrities come to her house because of her, not for Dilip, but still, she gave him a platform.