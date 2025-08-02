Payal Malik Reached Haridwar To Apologize For Her Maa Kaali Viral Video, Met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri

Haryana’s famous YouTuber Armaan Malik’s first wife and social media sensation Payal Malik is in a lot of controversy these days. Payal has been in the headlines ever since she made a video enacting Maa Kali and posting the same video on her social media handle. After being accused of hurting religious sentiments, Payal Malik is now constantly apologizing to people and religious leaders and doing religious service.

Payal Malik

Recently, Payal Malik went to Haridwar in Uttarakhand and met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri of Niranjani Akhara and apologized for her inappropriate actions. During this, she also performed a puja there. Earlier, she had also publicly apologized by visiting Kali Mata temples in Patiala and Mohali in Punjab in front of the media.

Payal Malik

Let us tell you that this controversy started with the video in which Payal Malik was seen in the guise of Maa Kali. She had done black makeup, wore a huge crown of the goddess on her head, and a garland of lemons around her neck. She also had a trident in her hand and was sitting on the sofa. As soon as this video went viral on social media, many religious organizations expressed displeasure.

Payal Malik

Shiv Sena Hind’s national general secretary, Dipanshu Sood, lodged a complaint at Mohali’s Dhakoli police station and alleged that the form of Maa Kali has been shown in an indecent and insensitive manner in the video, which has hurt the sentiments of the people of the Hindu religion. Let us tell you that after increasing controversy over this enactment of Payal, she got ill as well and was hospitalized due to her deteriorating health, of which Armaan gave an update to his fans through a YouTube vlog.