Kangana Ranaut Slams Desi Tourists After Foreigner Picks Up Litter In Himachal: ‘Shameful

Actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut has criticised Indian tourists after a video of a foreigner picking up trash near a waterfall in Himachal Pradesh went viral on social media. Sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kangana—who represents Mandi, her hometown in Himachal—simply wrote, “Shameful.”

In the now-viral video, a tourist from abroad is seen collecting litter scattered around a scenic waterfall while Indian visitors either stroll past or pose for photos. Looking into the camera, the man remarks, “Maybe if I have a free day, I sit up here and watch and tell people, ‘Pick this up’. I’ll do that. I’ve no problem telling someone.” He then walks to the bin to throw the trash he collected.

The clip triggered widespread outrage online, with many users calling out the lack of civic sense among domestic travellers. One X user wrote, “There’s a reason Indian tourists are often looked down upon. It’s not just racism—our own behaviour plays a part.” Another commented, “Foreigners often treat our land with more respect than we do. That’s the real shame.”

A post read, “We need a generational mindset shift. Stop telling kids it’s okay to throw wrappers from cars. Start teaching them it’s wrong.”

Kangana’s response to the video highlights growing concerns over the state of public hygiene in tourist hotspots, especially during peak travel seasons. The actor has often spoken about environmental issues, particularly in her home state.

What’s next for Kangana?

Kangana was last seen in Emergency, where she played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She is now set to make her Hollywood debut in the horror film Blessed Be the Evil, starring alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone. The film is expected to begin production later this year in New York under director Anurag Rudra.