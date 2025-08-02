‘Better A Bitch Than A Bichari’, Priyanka Chopra Shared A Poster of A Painting of Rekha Praising Her Beauty

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha and Bollywood’s ‘desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra are two of the most loved actresses in the film industry. Over the years, the two have praised each other on several occasions and have proved to be pillars for each other in tough times. One such moment came recently when Priyanka paid a bold and savage tribute to Rekha on her Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra

Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra reposted a poster of a painting of Rekha on her Instagram story. In the photo, Rekha looked like a complete diva, reminiscent of her film ‘Utsav’. In the poster, Rekha looked like a queen inspired by ‘Cleopatra’, full of attitude and elegance. The poster read, ‘Better a Bitch than a Bichari.’ To make the mood even better, a remix of the song ‘Taal se Taal’ from Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor, and Akshaye Khanna’s film ‘Taal’ was also added to the post.

Priyanka Chopra’s Post

As soon as the post went live, some social media users said that they were all reading it as Bachchan. Some people also say that the post was deliberately written in such a way that it looks like ‘Bachchan’. Some admitted that they had misread the bold text written on the picture. One netizen commented, ‘Why did I read Bachchan?’ Another wrote, ‘First I read Bachchan’, another wrote, ‘I thought Bachchan would be better’.

Rekha

Priyanka and Rekha always show love and respect for each other. Earlier this year, in June, Rekha’s iconic film ‘Umrao Jaan’ was re-released in theaters in 4K version. Though Priyanka could not attend its premiere, she sent her love to Rekha through Instagram. On June 22, she shared a video clip from the film on her Insta story with an emotional note, ‘Sad to not be there to support my favorite film. It will be a great night. Congratulations Re Ma’am.’