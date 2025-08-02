Shah Rukh Khan Expresses Gratitude With Injured Hand After Receiving National Film Award For ‘Jawan’

Shah Rukh Khan has received the highest honour in Indian cinema, the National Film Award for Best Actor, for his powerful performance in Jawan. The prestigious recognition comes after a remarkable 33-year journey in Hindi cinema.

Celebrating the moment, SRK shared an emotional video on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the love and support he has received. In the video, the Dunki star can be seen with an injured hand, adding a personal and poignant touch to his heartfelt message.

Shah Rukh Khan Expresses Gratitude To Film Director Atlee for Casting Him in Jawan Film

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a heartfelt video on his Instagram, expressing gratitude after receiving a prestigious honour. In the message, he thanked the jury, writers, and directors who have been part of his journey, with a special mention to filmmaker Atlee and the entire Jawan team for giving him the opportunity to be part of the film. Jawan played a key role in earning him his first-ever National Film Award in his 33-year-long career. He also extended his thanks to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and said this moment would remain unforgettable. In his words:

“Needless to say I am all well with gratitude, pride, and humility, to be honoured with the National Award as a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman, and to the I&B ministry and to everyone, who thought I was worthy of this honour. I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023. So thank you Raju sir, thank you Sid and especially thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award.”

Shah Rukh Khan talks about how his wife and kids took care of him like a kid

In the same video, Shah Rukh Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude to his wife, Gauri Khan, and children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, for their unwavering support. He acknowledged their patience with his passion for cinema, which often keeps him away from home. Despite this, they always smile and let him pursue his work. He also endearingly mentioned that in recent years, his family has been treating him like a child at home, adding a touch of warmth to his tribute.

“My wife and kids, who over the last few years gave me so much love and care as if I am the kid in the house and want only the best for me. They know my obsession with cinema. It takes me away from them, but they all bare with a smile and allow me the time. So thank you very much for that.”

Sah Rukh Khan Dedicates National Film Award Win to His Fans

As Shah Rukh Khan concluded his video, he dedicated his National Award to his fans. He shared that the award is not just an achievement but a reminder that acting comes with responsibility. He emphasised that such recognition makes him even more committed to portraying truth on screen, adding that it deepens his sense of duty as an actor.

“A National award is not just about achievement, it’s a reminder that what I do matters. Yeh award mere liye ek reminder hai, ki acting sirf kam nahi, ek zimmedari hai. Screen par saach dikhane ki zimmedari. Aur sabka pyaar ka mein bohot bohot avaari hoon. Lastly, to my fans, thank you for the cheers, all the tears… this award is for you.” Click here.