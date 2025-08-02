Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award Win Rekindles Swades Snub Debate

Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever National Film Award for Jawan has triggered nostalgia and frustration among fans, reigniting a decades-old debate over his loss in 2004 for Swades. The critically acclaimed Ashutosh Gowariker film remains a fan favourite, and many believe it should have secured Shah Rukh a National Award long before Jawan did.

In a recently resurfaced video from a late-2000s Tag Heuer event, Shah Rukh himself can be seen making a sly yet telling remark about the snub. Sharing the stage with filmmaker Kunal Kohli and anchor Mandira Bedi, he jokes, “His actor won the National Award for Hum Tum when I think I should have got it… but that’s another story.” The room chuckles, but the comment clearly struck a chord—with both audience and the internet.

The clip, reposted on Reddit after Friday’s awards ceremony, quickly gained traction. Titled, “Throwback to the time SRK publicly said he should have won the National Award in 2005 for Swades than Saif for Hum Tum,” the video found widespread agreement in the comments. “I can’t fathom how Hum Tum was considered for a National Award,” one user wrote. Another added, “SRK truly deserved it for Swades, tbh.”

One Redditor pointed out that the 2004 jury, headed by Kannada filmmaker TS Nagabharana, allegedly questioned Swades’ originality, claiming it resembled one of his films. The controversy further cemented the theory that Shah Rukh was unfairly overlooked.

Many fans believe that had Shah Rukh won the award then, he might have continued pursuing more meaningful cinema instead of reverting to safer, commercial roles after Swades’ box office underperformance. “It might have healed some of those scars,” said one commenter.

At the 71st National Film Awards this year, Shah Rukh shared the Best Actor honour with Vikrant Massey (12th Fail), while 12th Fail also bagged Best Film. In a heartfelt Instagram message, Shah Rukh called the win a “reminder” that his work matters and a push to “keep serving cinema.”