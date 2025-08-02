Vikrant Massey Reacts To Sharing Best Actor Honour With Shah Rukh Khan At 71st National Film Awards ‘A Privilege..’

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been revealed. Vikrant Massey shared his happiness on winning the Best Actor award for the first time and expressed how special it was to share the honour with Shah Rukh Khan.

The National Film Awards stand among the most prestigious and eagerly awaited recognitions in the Indian film industry, celebrating excellence and talent. At the recently held 71st National Film Awards ceremony, the winners were officially announced. This year, the Best Actor award was shared by two celebrated stars of Hindi cinema, Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey. Reacting to the honour, Vikrant Massey called it a ‘privilege’ to share the title with none other than the iconic ‘King Khan’.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey Jointly Honoured with Best Actor Award

Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Best Actor award for his powerful performance in the 2023 film Jawan, marking a major win after 33 years in the industry. He shared the prestigious title with Vikrant Massey, who was equally recognised for his outstanding role in 12th Fail. Interestingly, this marks the first National Film Award for both actors. Vikrant expressed heartfelt thanks in an official statement, acknowledging the officials and jury behind the event. He also extended deep gratitude to 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. In his statement, Vikrant said:

“I want to thank the Honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for considering my performance worthy of this recognition. I also want to thank Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji for giving me this opportunity.”

Shah Rukh Khan was recognised for his stellar performance in the 2023 film Jawan, winning the Best Actor award after a gap of 33 years. He shared this prestigious honour with Vikrant Massey, who earned the title for his remarkable role in 12th Fail. Interestingly, this marks the first National Film Award for both actors. Vikrant Massey expressed his heartfelt gratitude in an official statement, thanking the jury and officials responsible for the ceremony. He also extended special appreciation to 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, acknowledging his pivotal role in the film’s success. In his statement, Vikrant said:

“Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy’s dream has come true. I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love. It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan. Lastly, I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society, those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day.”

More winners of the 71st National Film Awards

Rani Mukerji bagged the Best Actress award for her powerful performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The title of Best Hindi Film went to Kathal, a Netflix release produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment, featuring Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Raghubir Yadav, and others in key roles. Animal earned the award for Best Sound Design, while Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani stood out with wins in Best Choreography and Best Popular Film categories. The Kerala Story was also recognised with major accolades in direction and cinematography.