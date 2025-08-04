Payal Malik Performed Kanjak Pooja And Havan In Kali Mata Mandir In Patiala After Her Viral Video Controversy

Social media influencer Payal Malik, wife of Haryana’s famous YouTuber Armaan Malik, has completed her religious punishment at Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala. During this, on the last day of the procedure, Armaan Malik reached the temple with both his wives, Payal and Kritika Malik, along with his four children. Everyone together performed havan in the temple and then also got Kanjak Puja done.

Let us tell you that Payal is constantly repenting for her mistake and has also promised that from now on she will never make any such mistake that hurts anyone’s religious sentiments. She also shared a video on social media in which she is singing a song with her husband, Armaan. The lyrics of the song she is singing are something like ‘Halat se ladkar baithe, aam se khaas bane hain, bapu bas tere karke chhore ka naam chale.’

Actually, the whole matter started when Payal Malik dressed up as Maa Kali and posted a video on social media. There was talk of hurting religious sentiments regarding this video. After this, Payal herself reached the Kali Mata temple in Patiala and apologized and pledged to clean the temple for 7 days as a religious punishment.

Let us tell you that Shiv Sena Hind’s National General Secretary Dipanshu Sood had lodged a complaint at the Dhakoli police station in Mohali. He said that the way Payal Malik showed the form of Maa Kali was insensitive and insulting, which hurt the sentiments of the people of Sanatan Dharma. Accepting her mistake, Payal publicly apologized at the Kali Mata temple in Patiala on July 22. The next day, she also reached the Kali Mata temple in Kharar, Mohali, and apologized there too and promised the temple management and religious institutions that she would clean and serve the temple for seven consecutive days.