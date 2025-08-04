‘Kartik Aaryan Is Not Associated With This Event In Any Way’, Actor’s Team Gave Clarification On Rumours of Attending Pakistani Restaurant Event

One of the most successful actors of the Bollywood industry, Kartik Aaryan, recently got embroiled in a controversy. There were reports that Kartik Aaryan was scheduled to attend an upcoming Independence Day celebration in Houston, USA, which was reportedly being organized by a Pakistani restaurant. Following these reports, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a lengthy letter to the actor urging him not to attend the event.

FWICE cited concerns of national interest, especially after the Pahalgam attack. Breaking the silence on the matter, Kartik Aaryan’s team has released an official statement. According to one of the media houses, the official statement given by Kartik Aaryan’s team in this matter said, ‘Kartik Aaryan is not associated with this event in any way. He has never made any official announcement about participating in it. We have contacted the organizers and requested that all content containing his name and photo be removed.’

FWICE’s letter said, ‘As you are well aware, FWICE has issued a directive to all members and stakeholders of the Indian film industry to completely boycott Pakistani artistes, technicians and performers in view of Pakistan’s continued involvement in terrorist attacks against India, including the recent brutal attack in Pahalgam, in which innocent Indian citizens and tourists lost their lives.’

Despite Kartik Aaryan’s clarification, the association issued its statement, which said, ‘It has come to our notice that an event titled ‘Azadi Utsav, The Celebration of Freedom’ is being organized on 15th August 2025 in Houston, Texas, USA, hosted by Aga Restaurant & Catering, a Pakistan-based organization owned by Shankat Maredia. Surprisingly, this event is being organized in the name of jointly celebrating the Independence Day of both India and Pakistan.’