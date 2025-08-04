Devoleena Bhattacharjee Filed Case Against Nasty Comments Made Against Her 7-Month-Old Baby On Instagram, Deets Inside

Famous small screen actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently appeared in reality cooking show ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, is facing people’s hatred for her little son. The actress told how her son Joy has been targeted by trolls on Instagram. After publicly opposing this negativity, the actress has now shared screenshots of nasty comments on her Instagram story and has taken legal action by filing a cybercrime case against those.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena said that there are more than two thousand negative comments about her son. Along with this, she also shared a conversation with the official account of Cyber Crime India and sought support from them. Apart from this, she also posted chats with the people who made these comments on her page. One of her posts read, ‘What should I say now. 8900+ comments. Even if I consider 2000 of these as negative, there are still 7k positive comments. Thank you all for the love, prayers, blessings, and protection for my child.’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The actress further said, ‘It means a lot. Also, a request to all mothers, always stand up against bullies and trolls, especially when it comes to your child. Be the strongest shield. Want to write a lot, but I am overwhelmed. Truly feel like I have won a war. Once again, thank you all and special thanks to @indiancyberpolice.’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

A user reacted to her post and wrote, ‘How dare they make such comments against a small child who is just 7 months old? Thank you for taking a stand and being an example, and hope for others who will carry this strength of standing up for themselves when needed.’ Let us tell you that Devoleena got married to Shehnawaz Sheikh in 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2024. On the work front, Devoleena is known for her role of ‘Gopi Bahu’ in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’.