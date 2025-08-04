‘This Is Not The Film I Agreed For, AI use Is Worrying’, Dhanush Condemned Happy Ending AI Version of Raanjhanaa

These days, a video of Superstar Dhanush is going immensely viral on the internet. However, now he has strongly condemned the AI version of the climax of his 2013 romantic drama film ‘Raanjhanaa’. The so-called ‘happy ending’ AI version has some changes to the climax. It was released allegedly without the knowledge or consent of the creators and has given rise to new troubles. Following in the footsteps of director Anand L Rai, actor Dhanush spoke about the use of AI on his social media handles.

Let us tell you that in a strongly worded note, Dhanush said, “The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-manipulated climax has completely upset me. This ending has taken away the soul of the film, and the concerned parties have released it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I agreed to 12 years ago.” Expressing his concern for the future of cinema, he urged for strict regulations on the use of AI in films.

He wrote, ‘The use of AI to alter films or art is a very worrying precedent for both art and artists. It is a threat to the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that strict rules will be put in place to prevent such acts in the future.’ Director Anand L Rai also issued a strongly worded statement, calling the last few weeks extremely disturbing.

He said that the film was ‘altered, repackaged and re-released without my knowledge or consent. It is nothing short of devastating.’ Rai also said that the new release has taken away the purpose and soul of the film. He wrote, ‘Wrapping the emotional legacy of a film in a fake wrapper without consent is not creative, it is a gross betrayal of everything we have built.’