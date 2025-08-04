Tamannaah Bhatia Finally Broke Her Silence On Rumours of Her Linkages To Virat Kohli And Abdul Razzag, Deets Inside

One of the most popular faces of Indian cinema, Tamannaah Bhatia, is no stranger to rumours. With her thriving career in multiple languages, from the big screen to OTT, the actress is often in the news for one or the other thing. Now, in a conversation with one of the media houses, the actress has finally put an end to rumours that have been doing the rounds for a long time, and the biggest of them was her association with two cricketers, Virat Kohli and Abdul Razzaq.

Let us tell you that Tamannaah Bhatia opened up on her alleged relationship with Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli. She said, “I feel very bad because I met him just for a day. I never met Virat after the shoot. Neither did I talk to him nor did I meet him.” In 2010, a picture of Tamannaah and Virat Kohli during the shoot of an ad went viral, leading to persistent rumours that the two were dating.

But as Tamannaah confirmed, it was just a professional conversation, nothing more, nothing less. If that wasn’t weird enough, another rumour doing the rounds on the internet added fuel to the fire. It was claimed that she had secretly married former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq after the two were spotted together at a jewellery store.

To this, Tamannaah said, “Just kidding, Abdul Razzaq! The internet is a funny place. According to the internet, I was married to Abdul Razzaq for a while.’ Turning to the camera with folded hands, she jokingly said to the cricketer, ‘Excuse me, sir, you have two-three kids… I don’t know what your life is!’ Calling it extremely embarrassing, Tamannaah clarified that the viral picture was from a jewellery store inauguration where they both visited, which was purely coincidental.