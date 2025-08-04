Rajiv Adatia And Ankita Lokhande Came In Support of Premanand Ji Maharaj For His Alleged Anti-Women Comments

Mathura’s religious narrator, Premanand Ji Maharaj, is one of the most loved and admired spiritual gurus of the country, but recently, he was dragged into a controversy when some people assumed that he was making comments against women. There was a sharp reaction on social media to his alleged comments on women, and his video went viral on the internet. However, Celebrity MasterChef fame Rajiv Adatia and Ankita Lokhande have reacted to this trolling and supported Premanand ji.

Premanand Maharaj

Let us tell you that Rajiv Adatia posted the full video of Premanand Ji Maharaj’s viral comment on his social media and wrote, ‘Absolutely rightly said!!! Open your ears!! He has spoken for both the girl and the boy!! And what he is saying is absolutely true! Full support to Premanand Ji Maharaj!! In these difficult times, people like him bring back the simplicity of spirituality! Kuch bhi galat nahi bola humse!!’

Rajiv Adatia

Ankita Lokhande also came out in support of the spiritual guru and supported him by re-sharing Rajiv’s reel. Let us tell you that Rajiv’s reel has received love from netizens, and supporters of the spiritual guru have praised him fiercely. One user wrote, ‘Social media is very toxic for this generation. Thank you Rajiv, for sharing this’. One said, ‘Yes, full support! That’s the problem… no one wants to hear the truth. This is the truth of today’.

Ankita Lokhande

A third user said, ‘Absolutely… can’t agree more… and what else do people expect from a spiritual guru? This was said for both sexes. It meant that loyalty, love, and trust are being defamed in today’s Kaliyug.’ In the video, Premanand ji talks about the growing trend of multiple relationships. Although he talked about both sexes, one of his words did not go well with the internet. He started getting trolled on social media for saying that ‘in today’s era, only 2 to 4 out of 100 girls are pure.’