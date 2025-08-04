Mahira Sharma’s 10 Years 10-Year-Old Picture Going Viral On The Internet, In Which She Looks Completely Different From Now

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and famous Punjabi actress Mahira Sharma is currently 27 years old, but has been very active in the industry for quite some years. She has worked in many TV shows and has also been a part of several reality shows. Now, her picture from 10 years ago is going viral on the internet, in which she is completely different from her current look. Her facial structure has changed completely.

Mahira Sharma

Let us tell you that Mahira Sharma played the role of Anjali Bhabhi’s sister in ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ in the year 2014. She was seen in the role of the sister-in-law of Shailesh Lodha’s character. Along with this, Mahira Sharma did the music video ‘Lehenga’ with Jass Manak, which has received 1.8 billion views so far on YouTube. Mahira Sharma has undergone some surgery, which has changed her face a lot.

Mahira Sharma

It was being said that Mahira Sharma had an affair with Paras Chhabra. Both were also in a live-in, but later broke up. Now both have embarked on the path of spirituality. Mahira Sharma’s net worth is reportedly Rs 62 crore. Mahira Sharma’s name was also linked with cricketer Mohammad Siraj, but the actress called it fake.

Mahira Sharma

If we talk about her personal life, then let us tell you that Mahira Sharma wants to get married. She wants to be the mother of 3 children. She had said in an interview that she wants her husband to fill sindoor in her maang every morning, and she touches his feet. Mahira Sharma had said that she wants to do farming in a farmhouse and wants to raise cows in her backyard. She also said that she wants to lead a happy, healthy life.