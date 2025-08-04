Malaika Arora: ‘Fashion Makes Me Fierce. Sometimes, I Even Hide Behind It’

Malaika Arora has long been hailed as a fashion icon, but ask her when she truly embraced the tag, and she’s candid: “I’ve always felt fashionable. Even as a kid, I would style my own looks or try making clothes from scratch. Fashion was always a part of me.”

She admits, however, that her sense of style wasn’t always flawless. “I’ve had my share of terrible fashion moments too. But you learn from those mistakes,” she adds, reflecting on her journey through hits, misses, and experiments.

From Rahul Mishra’s blooming forest-inspired embroidery to a sculpted white gown by Shantnu & Nikhil, Malaika’s looks in this shoot balance drama with elegance. A statement diamond pendant from Gems & Jewels Palace and bold pieces by Raj Mahtani complete the ensembles, which she wears with effortless flair.

What makes her stand out in a crowd of glamazones? Confidence, she insists. “You could be wearing the most expensive couture, but if you’re not comfortable, it’s not worth it. I feel confidence really adds to your fashion persona. I’ve learnt that through a lot of trial and error.”

In a metallic Amit Aggarwal gown paired with diamond bracelets, she showcases her fierce alter ego. “Fashion is a way of expressing yourself—your mood, your attitude, your awareness. Sometimes, it even helps you hide. It’s a kind of speech in itself,” she says.

She believes evolution is the key. “We get too comfortable with our inner image and play it safe. But fashion is power—you should be open to change. That’s how you grow.”

One myth she wants to bust? “Fashion has nothing to do with how much you spend. You can mix couture with high street. It’s about how you put it all together. That’s the fun part.”

From rule-breaker to trendsetter, Malaika Arora doesn’t just wear fashion—she speaks it.