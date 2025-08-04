Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals Babies Love Her Song Aaj Ki Raat Says, ‘Children Are Eating’ While Listening Aaj Ki Raat: Read Here!!!

Tamannaah Bhatia has been receiving immense appreciation for her energetic dance performance in the Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat. However, it has also sparked conversations around children dancing to item songs, especially with such intense expressions.

Reacting to the song’s unexpected influence on kids, Tamannaah recently shared her thoughts, saying that many children can’t even eat without listening to it now. For those unaware, Aaj Ki Raat is a track from the much-anticipated film Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, and the song has quickly become a viral hit. Here’s what Tamannaah had to say about its growing popularity among young fans.

Tamannaah Bhatia brought her signature charm and elegance to Stree 2’s hit track, Aaj Ki Raat. This peppy and energetic number, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, has ruled the music charts for almost a year. Reflecting on the song’s enduring popularity, Tamannaah recently shared in an interview that she often receives calls from mothers saying their little kids refuse to eat unless Aaj Ki Raat is playing in the background.

Tamannaah Bhatia on the influence of Aaj Ki Raat, here’s what did Tamannaah Bhatia Say?

During a chat with The Lallantop, Tamannaah shared: “I can’t express how many mothers have reached out to me saying, ‘My child will only eat if they hear Aaj Ki Raat’. Because kids are moving side to side in their diapers.” She mentioned: “Mothers are worried about whether their children are eating enough or not. There are priorities. At one year old, what lyrics will they even comprehend? There is music. We may forget the films, but the songs stay with us. That’s the reality.”

About Aaj Ki Raat

Aaj Ki Raat was featured in Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Tamannaah Bhatia made a special appearance in the film, which inspired the creation of the song. She played the role of Shama, the romantic interest of Pankaj Tripathi’s character, Rudra.

In an earlier interview with Zoom, choreographer Vijay Ganguly revealed: “Tamannaah Bhatia is not only an exceptional actress but also a remarkable individual. I believe in energies, and you can transform a non-dancer into a stunning performer if they are willing. Tamannaah, much like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, possesses the drive to break barriers and deliver her best.”

Appreciating Tamannaah’s professionalism during the shoot, Vijay highlighted how she continued filming in tough weather conditions without a single complaint. “She was open to experimentation and worked hard to capture the essence of the song. We understood that if certain moves were executed poorly, they could appear inappropriate. Tamannaah performed them with such elegance that they looked sophisticated.

Even in the biting cold, she never hurried through the shoot. Technical delays are common, like the fire in the background going out, which takes time to resolve. While others bundled up in multiple jackets, Tamannaah remained composed in her attire and delivered outstanding performances.”

On the professional front, Tamannaah is set to share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Vvan. Additionally, she will be seen alongside John Abraham in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming biopic based on the life of Rakesh Maria.