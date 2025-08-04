SRK Finally Wins, Tharoor Goes Full Thesaurus, Badshah Replies In Style

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has added another feather to his crown—bagging his first National Award after over three decades in the industry. The honour came for his electrifying performance in Atlee’s 2023 blockbuster Jawan, a role that saw him juggle action, emotion, and mass appeal in true SRK style.

The internet lit up with congratulations, but the one that stole the show came from none other than Shashi Tharoor. “A National Treasure wins a National Award! Congratulations,” the Congress MP posted. Known for his love of big words, Tharoor’s compliment prompted an equally witty comeback from Shah Rukh: “Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor… Would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian… ha ha.”

Fans couldn’t stop smiling at the banter, especially since “magniloquent” means speaking in an overly grand style and “sesquipedalian” refers to long-winded words—basically, classic Tharoor.

Post the win, Shah Rukh shared a heartfelt video message:

“Namaskar and Adab. Needless to say, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility,” he said, thanking his filmmakers, fans, and the government. And in signature King Khan flair, he added, “I would love to spread my arms for you and share my love… but I’m a bit indisposed. So just with one hand… ready!”

The actor wrapped up his post with: “Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today.”

Jawan saw SRK take on a dual role—vigilante and soldier—while blending action with sharp social commentary. Tackling issues like corruption and justice, the film became the highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time in India.