‘Pink Lips’ Viral Again: Sunny Leone Reflects On Her Evergreen Chartbusters

Sunny Leone is pleasantly surprised to see her 2014 hit track Pink Lips from Hate Story 2 trending again, thanks to Instagram Reels. The actor shared that she was completely unaware of the song’s sudden resurgence until her team pointed it out. “My manager said, ‘Pink Lips is everywhere right now.’ I didn’t understand what was happening until I checked Instagram and saw the clips. It was amazing!” Sunny told Hindustan Times, thrilled to see the song back on people’s playlists.

The viral trend also brought back vivid memories of the original shoot. “I remember how tough the rehearsals were. It was frustrating at times, but once we got on set, the choreography looked so cool. It’s surreal to see it going viral again. I genuinely want to meet the person who started this trend and say thank you,” she said.

Sunny’s filmography includes several iconic chartbusters that have stood the test of time—Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, and Laila from Shootout At Wadala among them. Recalling an early moment, she said, “John Abraham told me people would sing Laila forever. At the time, I didn’t understand what that meant. But now, when I hear it play even today, it feels awesome.”

However, Sunny also voiced her disappointment with the current state of film song promotions. “Earlier, there was so much excitement around a song release. A single track could carry an entire film to success. But now, songs come and go—even the good ones don’t stick.”

She hopes to see that era return: “It would be amazing if people went back to being genuinely excited about a film’s music and looked forward to watching it on the big screen.”