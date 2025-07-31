Samantha’s Rumoured BF, Raj Nidimoru Gives ‘Angry Stare’ To Paps For Recording Private Moment: See Here!!!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently spotted in Mumbai with her rumoured boyfriend, Raj Nidimoru. However, Raj appeared visibly uncomfortable with their private moment being captured on camera.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu appears to have found love again, this time with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The actress, who seems visibly happier and more vibrant, has delighted fans with her renewed energy. Recently, the duo was spotted together in Mumbai, further fueling speculation about their relationship. However, Raj didn’t seem too pleased with the paparazzi capturing their private moment.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Rumoured Beau Raj Nidimoru Gives Paparazzi a Stern Look

On July 30, 2025, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru were seen exiting a restaurant together, sparking fresh buzz around their rumored relationship. Samantha appeared cheerful and radiant in a chic black-and-white striped dress, while Raj seemed less than pleased with the media attention. As Samantha stayed engrossed in her phone, Raj gave a stern glance at the photographers, subtly expressing his annoyance at the intrusion. Though their outings and occasional social media posts often fuel speculation about their relationship status, both have consistently chosen to stay silent on the matter.

Samantha Sparks Dating Rumours With Raj Nidimoru After Sharing Cosy Photos

Samantha appears to be in a cheerful and content phase once again, frequently posting glimpses of her week on social media. On May 14, 2025, she shared a few photos with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, and the warmth in her eyes hinted at something special. The two posed together at a cinema hall, standing in front of the poster of their upcoming film, capturing a moment that felt both personal and professional.

When Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Shared a Cryptic Post Amid Rumours of His Alleged Relationship with Samantha

As speculation around Samantha and Raj’s relationship grew louder, Raj’s ex-wife, Shhyamali, shared a cryptic message on Instagram. Though she didn’t name anyone directly, her post seemed to hint at the situation, emphasizing that time eventually reveals the truth and karma brings justice. She concluded the note with the hashtag: #WhatYouSowYouReap. Her message read: “Time exposes, Karma corrects, The Universe Humbles.”

Although Shhyamali hasn’t taken any names, netizens are convinced that her post is a subtle dig at Samantha and Raj’s growing closeness. Samantha has been sharing glimpses of her personal life on social media, many of which include Raj, hinting at the bond they’re building. In one viral photo, Samantha is seen resting her head on Raj’s shoulder, further fueling the buzz. For those unaware, Raj and Samantha have worked together professionally — he directed her in the Indian version of Citadel, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha’s personal life

Raj Nidimoru married Shhyamali De in 2015, and the two were occasionally seen in photos with a child. These images sparked speculation online, with some questioning whether Samantha was involved with a married man and even labeling her a homewrecker. However, the truth is that Raj has been single since his divorce from Shhyamali in 2022.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was once deeply in love with Naga Chaitanya. Their relationship spanned a decade, culminating in four years of marriage that many believed was picture-perfect. However, just days before their fourth wedding anniversary, the love story took a heartbreaking turn as they decided to part ways. While Naga Chaitanya maintained a dignified silence amid the rumours and speculations, Samantha chose to confront her pain head-on, openly sharing her emotions with the public.