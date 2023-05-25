‘Please Use Your Mind’, Karishma Tanna Breaks Silence On Her Pregnancy News: Checkout!

Karishma Tanna, a TV actress who has made a name for herself in Bollywood, has lately broken her silence on the news of her pregnancy. After hearing the news, the actress burst out laughing.

Is Karishma Tanna Pregnant?

Karishma Tanna, a Bollywood and television actress, is making headlines these days due to the news of her pregnancy. It has long been speculated that the actress is pregnant. In fact, a video of her had surfaced in which she could be seen continuously stroking her stomach. These discussions then gained traction. Despite the fact that she had not yet spoken about it. But the actress has now spoken up about her pregnancy.

Karishma Tanna Speaks about her pregnancy

she admitted,”I had eaten too much.That’s why I was rubbing my stomach while walking, and everyone assumed I was pregnant. When I found out, I burst out laughing. Please utilize your intellect. If I would be pregnant I would myself cry that I’m going to be mother. Yar,I got irritate with such news.” Actually, Karishma had come to the restaurant to dine. She traveled there with her husband after leaving him. In front of the journalists, she was constantly observed rubbing her stomach. Then came the rumour that Karishma was pregnant.

Karishma Tanna’s Work front

On the work front, she’ll be appearing in Hansal Mehta’s show ‘Scoop’ very soon. In which she will be seen playing the role of a journalist. She stated ,”I had approached media about playing this persona. After then, I discovered that this is a very difficult task. Following that, my admiration for journalists grew more.”