Salman Khan Hugs A Little Fan At The Airport By Stopping Security; Watch Video!

Salman Khan Hugs A young boy at Airport

Salman Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, which was well guarded. As he approached the airport entrance, he noticed a young youngster sprinting towards him. He waited for the little boy, who came over and hugged him tightly. Salman smiled as he thought about it.Salman Khan is reportedly travelling to Abu Dhabi for a function. He can be seen wearing a black shirt, black trousers, and a leather jacket. He also noticed a beard and a moustache.

Fans React On the video

Reacting to the video, Fans can’t stop themselves to praise bhaijaan. One user wrote, “, Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge bhaijaan” While another wrote, “Salman bhai ko bachho se kitna pyar hai” While the other wrote, “The way he hugged him and smile with all heart”.similarly many of his fan along with other users showers love on Salman khan.

Watch video;

Faad look of #SalmanKhan𓃵 bhai moustache and beard 👌💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wr6f7LIwj3 — 🔥UTKARSH🔥| Fan account (@BEINGRADHE2727) May 25, 2023

Salman khan’s work front

Salman Khan’s most recent film was Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, a remake of the Tamil classic Veeram, grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. He will next be seen in Tiger 3. He recently shot for the film in Madh Island with Shah Rukh Khan. Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will feature him alongside Katrina Kaif.