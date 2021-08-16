Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Indian athletes who have participated in the Tokyo Olympics, in New Delhi. Indian players performed brilliantly in the Tokyo Olympics that concluded a few days ago. India won a total of seven medals in this Olympics, including Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal. This is India’s best performance in the Olympics so far. Earlier in the 2012 London Olympics, India had won six medals.

PM Modi meet Athletes

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fed his favorite churma to Neeraj Chopra, a gold medalist in the javelin throw event. While giving an ice cream party to PV Sindhu, who won a medal in the women’s badminton event at the Tokyo Olympics. PV Sindhu is the only player in India to win two medals in badminton in Olympic history.

Neeraj Chopra

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited all Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics to participate in the flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. After that PM Modi met all the players at breakfast on 16th August.

PV Sindhu

