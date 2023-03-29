Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction as she is a popular Bollywood actress who has also gained international recognition for her work in Hollywood. She has won several awards for her acting, including the National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards. In addition to her acting career, Chopra has also been involved in various philanthropic and humanitarian efforts, including serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

After becoming an international star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraced motherhood. After three years of marriage, she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. Malti Marie Jonas was born, and the actress has been extremely outspoken about enjoying motherhood ever since. Recently she spoke about why she choose froze her eggs in her early 30s. Read the story further.

Priyanka Chopra Went Through Egg Freezing Procedure

In a recent interview with Dax Shepard, PC confessed that she froze her eggs on her mother’s advice. PC always loved children. She loves to spend time with kids more than adults. PC felt that the egg-freezing procedure is the best thing she has done. She enjoyed the freedom of becoming a mother in her thirties while continuing her ambitious path. Also, PC said ” I had not met the person with whom I wanted to have children. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn (obstetrician-gynaecologist) going, ’36…just do it’.”

Priyanka Chopra Says That Biological Clock is for Real

Priyanka’s mom who is a gynaecologist explained to PC the importance of egg freezing and a woman’s biological clock. PC strongly advises her close friends that the biological clock is real. Getting pregnant after the age of 35 is very difficult. She strongly suggests to a woman to freeze eggs. Because it gives women the freedom to work for however long, as her eggs will be of the same age as her when you freeze them.”