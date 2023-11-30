Priyanka Chopra Sends Handwritten Note To Vir Das On His Emmy Win, Latter Shares PICS And Thanks Her: See Here!

Priyanka Chopra congratulated Vir Das and sent him a handwritten note with flowers after his Netflix Special Vir Das: Landing won the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy.

Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you’ve opened for the rest of us. You’re awesome! pic.twitter.com/WPZJ28CFCp — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 30, 2023

At the 2023 International Emmy Awards, Vir Das emerged victorious. It was a tie between the British sitcom Derry Girls Season 3 and the actor-stand-up comedian who won Best Comedy for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing. Celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and many more congratulated Vir Das on his win in an Instagram post. Vir Das received a handwritten note from Priyanka Chopra as well, and the latter has since shared a photo of the note.

Vir Das reveals a picture of Priyanka Chopra’s handwritten note after his Emmy win

Vir Das took to social media on Thursday morning to share a photo of the flowers and handwritten note that Priyanka Chopra sent him following his historic win at the Emmy International Awards 2023. PeeCee penned the note, “Dear Vir, wishing you huge congratulations on your Emmy win! Such a well deserved and wonderful accomplishment! With love, Priyanka, Mary and your friends at Purple Pebble Pictures.”

Purple Pebble Pictures, Priyanka’s film production company, was founded. Vir Das shared the photos and gave the Love Again actress credit for opening doors for the other actors as well as thanking her for the flowers. “Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you’ve opened for the rest of us. You’re awesome!” he wrote.

Vir Das’ win at International Emmy Awards 2023

Vir Das won an International Emmy for his stand-up special, Vir Das: Landing, which explored what it means to be truly global while searching for home. He released a statement thanking everyone for his Emmy victory.

He expressed his gratitude to his team and said that his journey had been nothing short of remarkable. “This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large,” he mentioned.