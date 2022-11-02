Priyanka Expressed Grief Over Morbi Accident, Said, “Those Who Have Died Today”, Deets Inside!!

Hollywood and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has returned to India yesterday after a few years. Priyanka, who returned to her country after three years due to the Corona pandemic, is in the headlines these days for one or the other reason. Not only this, the actress is giving her fans information of her each and every moment through her social media posts. However, the actress’s post which caught everyone’s attention was the post related to the bridge collapse accident in Gujarat. Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra expressed her condolences by sharing the post on her Instagram account.

Priyanka Chopra’s Post

The actress wrote while expressing her grief, “Very horrific incident…my condolences to all those affected by the bridge collapse in Gujarat. Wishing a speedy recovery to those who were injured due to this incident. Those who passed away today I pray for what happened”. Let us tell you that on Sunday evening i.e. on October 30, many people died in this painful accident due to the breakdown of cable suspension bridge on Machhu river in Morbi, Gujarat.

Priyanka Chopra

Let us tell you, Priyanka Chopra has returned to India after three years due to her professional work and various commitments that got delayed because of the corona pandemic. Earlier the actress came to Mumbai in the year 2019. On the work front, PC was last seen in Bollywood in the film ‘The Sky Is Pink’. At the same time, soon she can be seen in the film ‘Jee Le Zara’ with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.