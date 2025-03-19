R Madhavan Celebrates Sunita Williams’ Safe Return: ‘Our Prayers Have Been Answered’

After spending over nine months in space, Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams and her colleague Butch Wilmore safely returned to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday morning. Their much-anticipated return brought relief and joy to space enthusiasts worldwide.

Williams and Wilmore, both former U.S. Navy pilots, originally traveled to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 5 last year as part of Boeing’s Starliner mission. The mission, initially planned for just eight days, turned into a prolonged ordeal when the Starliner capsule developed propulsion issues. Unable to make the return trip, the capsule was deemed unfit to fly and was sent back to Earth without its crew in September.

With no immediate solution in sight, NASA reassigned Williams and Wilmore to SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission. To accommodate the stranded astronauts, a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft was launched in September with a two-member crew instead of the usual four. After months of coordination and delays, the relief team finally docked at the ISS on Sunday, paving the way for Williams and Wilmore’s long-awaited return.

The Dragon capsule carrying the astronauts successfully deployed its parachute before making a splashdown in the ocean off the coast of Florida. Williams, seen waving and giving thumbs-up signs after exiting the capsule, appeared in good spirits.

R Madhavan Joins in Celebrating Williams’ Return

Among those celebrating Williams’ safe return was actor R Madhavan, who shared a video of her emerging from the capsule on social media. “Welcome back to Earth our dear, dear Sunita Williams. Our prayers have been answered… so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space, this is all God’s grace and the prayers of millions being answered,” he wrote, tagging NASA, SpaceX, and the mission crew.

Madhavan, known for his role as aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, received widespread acclaim for his directorial debut. The actor was last seen in Netflix’s The Railway Men and is set to appear in Test, co-starring Siddharth and Nayanthara, which will premiere on Netflix.

Williams’ successful return marks the end of an unexpected mission extension and highlights the challenges of space travel. NASA and SpaceX officials have hailed the operation as a testament to international collaboration and resilience in the face of adversity.