‘He Locked HimselfIn Bathroom’: Rakesh Roshan On Hrithik’s Battle With Stammering

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, often hailed as the “Greek God” of Hindi cinema, has captivated audiences with his stellar performances in films like Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai, War, Krrish, and Dhoom 2. However, few are aware that the actor once battled a severe stammering problem, which deeply impacted his confidence and early life.

In a recent interview with ANI, Hrithik’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, shared an emotional account of his son’s struggle with speech. He recalled an incident where Hrithik locked himself in the bathroom to practice saying “Thank you, Dubai” because he found it difficult to pronounce the words due to his stammering.

Hrithik’s Determination to Overcome Stammering

Rakesh Roshan revealed that despite being highly intelligent and well-educated, Hrithik always hesitated to express himself due to his speech impediment. “I used to feel bad that he had so much to say, yet he would hesitate because of his stuttering. He would get stuck on the letter ‘D’,” Rakesh said.

Determined to overcome the issue, Hrithik took it upon himself to improve his speech. According to his father, he dedicated an hour each morning to reading newspapers in English, Hindi, and Urdu to enhance his fluency. Through years of rigorous practice, Hrithik eventually overcame his stammering and has now been able to speak fluently for the past 10-12 years.

Hrithik Roshan’s Painful School Years

Hrithik has previously spoken about how stammering made his school years extremely challenging. In an interview with The Indian Express, he revealed that his condition left him feeling isolated, as he could barely speak in class. “I never had any friends or girlfriends. I was very shy and would come back from school and just cry,” he said.

The struggle extended beyond his speech, as he also faced physical challenges. Doctors once told him he would never be able to dance due to a spinal condition, shattering his dreams of becoming an actor. “I was so broken that for months, I would wake up and think it was all a dream, a lucid dream. It was heartbreaking to relive the feeling that I could not become an actor… I felt disabled. It was very traumatizing,” Hrithik shared.

Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Film – War 2

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his next big release, War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2025. The film will also star Jr. NTR, promising a high-octane action-packed experience for fans.