Karan Johar Criticises ‘Violent’ Language In Film Reviews

Filmmaker Karan Johar has expressed his disappointment over the harsh criticism directed at his latest production, Nadaaniyan, particularly objecting to the use of “violent” language in reviews. While acknowledging the right of critics to express their opinions, he argued that extreme comments reflect more on the reviewers than on the film itself.

The teen romantic-comedy, which premiered on Netflix on March 7, marked the cinematic debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Directed by first-time filmmaker Shauna Gautam, the movie also stars Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. However, the film has faced criticism for its storyline and performances, with some questioning the casting choices.

At the trailer launch of his Punjabi film Akaal, Johar initially responded to queries about the backlash by quoting lyrics from the 1972 film Amar Prem: “Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna.” He then elaborated on his stance, emphasising that while he respects critics, he has an issue with the use of aggressive language in reviews.

“Everyone knows that I’m one of those filmmakers who attends the Critics Awards, but when you read certain things, you feel… For instance, he or she is someone’s son or daughter, their parents read it, and one of the critics wrote, ‘I want to kick the film.’ My problem is with them,” Johar said.

He further stated that while he accepts constructive criticism, extreme remarks should be condemned. “No one wants to be kicked because kicking is violence. When you’re not allowed violence in the real world, words can be equally violent. So, you should be condemned for being violent,” he asserted.

Punjabi actor-director Gippy Grewal, who stars in Akaal, also weighed in on the debate, acknowledging that criticism can sometimes be difficult to hear but can also serve as motivation. “When I started my career, people questioned what I could achieve. But later, when we made Carry on Jatta, they doubted if we could reach ₹100 crore, and we did. These things push you to prove yourself,” he said.

Defending Ibrahim and Khushi, Grewal noted that every actor faces scrutiny early in their career. “Saif sir must have faced similar things when he started, but today no one questions his talent,” he added.

Akaal, written and directed by Grewal, is produced by Dharma Productions and marks Johar’s foray into Punjabi cinema.