‘But You Are A Dalit’, Shikhar Pahariya Trolled For His Caste On Social Media, Read To Know More

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been constantly in the news headlines for dating Shikhar Pahariya for a long time. Both are often seen together and post pictures with each other on their social media handle. However, on one post, people trolled Veer Pahariya’s brother on social media. A user made a lewd comment on his caste, to which he retaliated and gave a befitting reply for which everyone is praising him.

Shikhar Pahariya

Let us tell you that Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya keep making headlines due to their affair but have not updated their relationship status yet. However, both celebrate all the festivals together. Be it any event, they are spotted together. On the occasion of Diwali too, Shikhar shared a photo with Janhvi and her pet dog on his social media handle. Fans showered a lot of love on the picture. However, one user wrote, ‘But you are a Dalit.’

Shikhar Pahariya

Now Shikhar Pahariya has reacted to this and has given a befitting reply to the troll. He has also questioned the thinking of the user by sharing his comment in the Instagram story. He wrote, ‘It is really disappointing that even today people like you have a small and backward mentality. Diwali is a festival of lights and unity, which is beyond your imagination.’

Shikhar Pahariya

Shikhar Pahariya further wrote, ‘India’s strength has always been in its diversity and inclusiveness which you have completely failed to understand. Maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself because what is untouchable right now is the level of your thinking.’ We must admit that there is still hatred on social media and people often target those who belong to a lower cast.