Rajat Dalal Raised Questions of Victory of Karan Veer Mehra, Alleged He Won The Show Through a Software Glitch!

Bigg Boss is always in the news headlines, and so as its participants. This year’s controversial show was a hub of popular celebrities and several influencers, including Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and social media influencer Rajat Dalal participated in it, and Karan emerged as the winner of the show. Now, after so many days, Rajat has raised questions on the voting pattern and revealed that he believes that Karan did not become the winner on the basis of votes, but it was some software thing!

In a recent conversation, Rajat Dalal was asked if he thinks that Karan Veer Mehra won on the basis of public votes. Rajat replied, ‘I don’t think things happened on the basis of votes. There is a thing, voting should have been done with honesty, and the process should have been done correctly. Yes, there was some software thing. I don’t know. This is the first time that in the show Bigg Boss, someone has won not on the basis of votes, but on the basis of personality.’

He further said, ‘The person who came to represent Karan Veer in the press conference, if he himself is saying that he did not become the winner on the basis of votes. I don’t know the inside story.’ During the same conversation, Rajat also said that he feels that Vivian Dsena deserves the victory more than Karan Veer and said, ‘As a human being, whatever he was, he remained the same’.

Rajat said, ‘No matter how much Bigg Boss tried, later Nooran Bhabhi came, her friend also came on Weekend Ka Vaar. She used to say a lot. But he did not budge from his decision.’ Let us tell you that Karan Veer Mehra was the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 18’ and Vivian Dsena emerged as the first runner-up. The second runner up was Rajat Dalal. Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh were in the finale.