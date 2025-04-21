After Winning Celebrity MasterChef, Gaurav Khanna To Make His Comeback To Anupama As Anuj Kapadia

TV actor Gaurav Khanna has constantly in the news since his participation in the cooking-based show ‘Celebrity MasterChef’. He won this show along with the prize money of Rs 20 lakh. Now, there are discussions that after a five-month gap and distance from the show, he can make a comeback in the serial ‘Anupama’. Along with this, he has also refused to call Rupali Ganguly a friend and has revealed the reason behind it.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav won the hearts of the audience by playing the character of Anuj Kapadia in ‘Anupama’. Then he suddenly left the show after the announcement of the leap of the show in the year 2024. However, after five months, Gaurav has given hints of a return in the show. Talking about this, Gaurav said that Anuj is ‘comma’ for him, not a full stop.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna told one of the media houses, ‘Rajan has not killed the character yet, there is just no place in that story. But this is Indian TV, when Mihir can be alive, there are many such examples. But that does not mean I am coming back, but never say never! This is a comma, but the line has moved on. This is one of my favorite characters, but every show has its own format. Right now, the format of his show is different’.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav further said that when Rajan Shahi narrated the character of Anuj to him, he had no time in saying yes. He said that it took only five minutes for him to answer yes to the role and said that in real life, he and Anuj are quite similar. Praising the actress, he said that she is a wonderful co-actress and said, ‘I will not call her a friend. She is a wonderful person, and I have learned a lot from her. What is a friend that I can call anytime, saying this is it, that is it… I am not in such a relationship with anyone. Be it Rupali or Sudhanshu’.