KGF Fame Yash Reached Ujjain To Seek Blessings of Mahakal Before Starting The Shoot For Ramayan As Ravana

The much-awaited spiritual film ‘Ramayana’, being made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, is being discussed a lot in the industry. While Ranbir Kapoor is going to be seen in the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi will be seen as Mata Sita. Recently, Sunny Deol has also confirmed that he is playing the role of Lord Hanuman in the film, while now KGF fame Yash is also all set to play the role of Ravana.

Yash At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Let us tell you that Yash is going to start shooting for Ramayan, and the special thing is that before starting the shooting, Yash reached Ujjain and took the blessings of Mahakal. And he is not only playing the role of a villain in this film, but he is also co-producing the film with Namit Malhotra. It is being said that he will start shooting for the film this week.

Yash At Mahakaleshwar Temple

According to some of the media reports, Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra are making this film in two parts, the first part of which will be released in 2026 and the second part in 2027. Special attention is being paid to the VFX of the film, which is being prepared by 7-time Oscar winner Namit Malhotra’s company DNEG. Apart from ‘Ramayana’, Yash will also be seen in ‘Toxic’.

KGF Star Yash At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Visiting temple before the schedule of his films has been the practice of ‘Rocking Star’ Yash. Sources say that ‘Ramayana’ will be like a technical marvel on the screen of Indian cinema. The producers are going to shoot great scenes with Yash in the first schedule, which will also include some action sequences. Yash will now shoot only ‘Ramayana’ for about a month and then complete the remaining shoot of ‘Toxic’.