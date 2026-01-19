Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Reveal Daughter’s Name, Share First Glimpse of The Baby Girl

Bollywood’s beloved couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have shared a heartwarming update with their fans. On their fourth wedding anniversary in 2025, the couple welcomed a baby girl, and they have now revealed her name along with the first glimpse of their daughter. The actors announced that they have named their baby girl Parvati Paul Rao, and the news has been met with an outpouring of love from fans and members of the film industry alike.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Post

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Shared First Glimpse

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa took to Instagram to share an emotional photo featuring their daughter’s tiny hands gently holding her parents’ fingers. While the baby’s face remains hidden, the intimate picture beautifully captures the joy of new parenthood. The caption read, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing, Parvati Paul Rao.” The couple chose the name Parvati, inspired by Goddess Parvati, the wife of Lord Shiva, symbolizing power, grace, strength, and devotion.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Post

Also Read: AR Rahman Apologizes for ‘Communal’ Remarks Amid Backlash, Paresh Rawal’s Support Sparks Fresh Controversy

The middle and last names, Paul and Rao, represent Patralekhaa’s and Rajkummar’s surnames, reflecting unity and equality in their family identity. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their daughter in November 2025, making the occasion even more special as it coincided with their fourth wedding anniversary. Announcing the birth earlier, the couple had written, “We are overjoyed. God has blessed us with a beautiful baby girl. The greatest blessing from God on our fourth wedding anniversary.”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Soon after the couple revealed their daughter’s name, several celebrities from the Hindi film industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and heart emojis, celebrating the arrival of the newest star kid. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s love story is considered one of the most genuine and beautiful in Bollywood. The two have known each other for over a decade.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar has often shared that he felt Patralekhaa was his soulmate after seeing her in an advertisement. The couple met on the sets of CityLights in 2014 and began dating soon after. In October 2021, Rajkummar proposed to Patralekhaa on one knee, and the couple tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh.