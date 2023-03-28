Rakesh Roshan Reveals Why Hrithik Was Told By Doctors He Couldn’t Build His Physique

Hrithik Roshan, one of the fittest actors of Bollywood, continues to garner a lot of popularity among fans for his dance moves. No one can compete with Hrithik not only in body but also in dance. Hrithik is also known as the God of Dance in Bollywood. Fans are very inspired by Hrithik’s every style and dance, but you will be surprised to know that there was a time when doctors refused to dance to Hrithik.

Recently, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan appeared as a special guest on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’ where he revealed some shocking news not only about himself but also about his son. In the show, he told that the doctor had categorically refused to make Hrithik body and dance. However, Hrithik has achieved this position with his passion by proving these things of the doctors to be false.

Hrithik’s father said about this thing, “At that time we wanted to make the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and we were thinking of taking a new person as the hero. Hrithik was also growing up at that time. Will take in the film. He was very focused at that time. At that time doctors said that you can never dance, build a body, because you have some problem in the spinal core, but he challenged everything. He Started working out with books and then with dumbbells.”

After this revelation to Rakesh, the audience sitting there was also quite surprised. Everyone was shocked to hear this because even in today’s time there are very few people who can compete with Hrithik in terms of dance. Let us tell you that Hrithik made his Bollywood debut with ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar’ and then he became an overnight star.