Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were in a high-profile relationship that began in 2005 when they met on the set of their film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” At the time, Pitt was still married to actress Jennifer Aniston. Jolie and Pitt eventually went public with their relationship and became known as “Brangelina.”

Unfortunately, their relationship turned sour and they headed for divorce. Moreover, the custody battle of their kids is been going on for a while now. Apart from their turmoil relationship, the duo has always been the talk of the town regarding their dating life.

Recently, Angelina was spotted with a hotshot billionaire and netizens were curious to know how was this man. Read the story further.

Angelina Was Seen With A Man On A Lunch Date

Recently, Angelina Jolie was photographed having lunch with wealthy environmentalist and activist Mayer De Rothschild while looking stunning, and her fans can’t help but notice their connection in these photos. This raises the question of whether she has truly moved past her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Was there a business reason for this date, or is there something on the cards?

Angelina and Mayer’s Pics Went Viral On Social Media

Angeline Jolie chose a stylish black summer dress with cut-out detailing for the outing. She accessorised with black sunglasses and pump heels, looking as stunning as ever and flashing her million-dollar smile as she spoke with Mayer De Rothschild. The handsome millionaire, on the other hand, was dressed in black loafers, a grey t-shirt, and navy blue trousers.

Their pictures soon became a hit on Twitter. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the pics. One user wrote, “Well, this weekend couldn’t start any better I see you, Angie.” One fan said, “Great news! Love seeing her out and about And Happy!”.

Well, we don’t know whether the date was for pleasure or business but if Angelina has moved on then we are surely happy for her.

Angelina Brad Pitt Relationship History

Jolie and Pitt were together for over a decade and got married in 2014. They have six children together, three of whom are adopted. However, in 2016, Jolie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce proceedings were complicated and at times contentious, with both Jolie and Pitt fighting over custody of their children. However, both have been always in the news regarding their dating lives or their kid’s custody battle.