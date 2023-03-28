Popular Devar-Bhabhi Duo “Vidya And Aditya” Share Lovely Family Moment At An Event; Checkout!

Aditya Roy Kapoor is already a popular name in headlines, after success of his latest film Night Manager. Recently, he was captured sharing a warm moment with Bhabhi ‘Vidya Balan’ at an event. The bond shared by this devar-bhabhi duo is being loved by everyone and is creating buzz all over the internet.

Eventually, Vidya was posing for the cameras and suddenly Aditya made his entry. It seemed like an unplanned meet but looked really warm and beautiful. When Aditya saw his bhabhi Vidya, he instantly went towards her and gave a tight warm hug to her. Vidya too looked really happy seeing someone from family as she was smiling throughout.

After warmly meeting each other, the duo was seen laughing and having a funny conversation with each other. Later, both of them posed for the camera’s together. The adorable bond between this devar-bhabhi duo is being appreciated and loved by fans. The viral video, of their cute bonding has received a very warm and positive response on social media.

A netizen commented “the most genuine family meet-up of Bollywood” appreciating their real family bond and chemistry. Their were many other comments such as “bhabhi-devar so cute” and “both of them are very simple and humble”. Majority of the people were seen focusing on their bond whereas Aditya’s fans were appreciating his simplicity for wearing shirt without ironing it. In case you don’t know, Aditya Roy Kapoor is Vidya’s Husband Siddarth Roy Kapoor’s real younger brother!